58 mins ago

Lincolnshire junior doctors resume strike over ‘inadequate’ pay offer

Demanding fairer wages
By Local Democracy Reporter

Junior doctors across Lincolnshire have reignited their strike for fairer wages, unsatisfied with the government’s offer of a 5% pay increase.

Members of the British Medical Association (BMA) armed themselves with picket signs as they embarked on a 72-hour industrial action at 7am today (Wednesday) outside Lincoln County Council, arguing that their current hourly rate of £14.09 is simply inadequate.

