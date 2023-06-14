Lincolnshire junior doctors resume strike over ‘inadequate’ pay offer

Lincolnshire councils have been given nearly £1 million by the UK government to support Ukrainian refugees.

The funding is part of the Homelessness Prevention Grant (specifically the Homes for Ukraine Scheme Support), aimed at securing accommodation for displaced Ukrainians.

The total funding allocated to Lincolnshire amounts to £953,271. The district-by-district breakdown is as follows:

Boston: £77,000

East Lindsey: £174,000

South Holland: £102,000

South Kesteven: £144,000

North Kesteven: £116,000

Lincoln: £112,000

West Lindsey: £128,000

This significant sum recognises the additional pressures placed on councils and the specific needs of the Ukrainian guests as they transition from their initial arrangements.

Government guidance indicates that the grant seeks to ensure that Ukrainian guests can be supported to move into their own homes and reduce the risk of homelessness.

The funds are ring-fenced to ensure local authorities are funded to prevent homelessness.

The government expects the funding to be prioritised for supporting Ukrainian guests into sustainable accommodation, such as access to the private rental sector, supporting employment access, and facilitating ongoing sponsorship into guests’ second year.

Cllr Wright, Leader of North Kesteven District Council, welcomed the funding on behalf of the Lincolnshire-wide Resettlement Partnership.

He said: “As hundreds of hosts across Lincolnshire continue to open their hearts and homes to accommodate displaced Ukrainian guests, and all the Lincolnshire councils continue to work in many and various ways to support both hosts and guests, this additional funding will be most welcome.”

The councils have developed a strong partnership to ensure seamless delivery across the county.

With this new allocation, they aim to shape a local scheme that works across all areas to ensure Ukrainian guests continue to be supported in whatever ways are possible and most practicable.

The goal is to help them settle, find their independence, and prevent homelessness.

Cllr Wright added: “As the details of this are established, we will communicate and share those directly with hosts and guests.”