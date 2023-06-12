4 seconds ago

Lincolnshire pensioner in court accused of raping a child

Also charged with making indecent photos
Lincoln Crown Court | The Lincolnite

A 68-year-old man from Donington-on-Bain accused of raping a child has today (Mon) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

Roger Faulkner also faces six other matters of sexual assault – all against the same girl, who was aged under-13 at the time and can not be named.