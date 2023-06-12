4 seconds ago
Lincolnshire pensioner in court accused of raping a child
Also charged with making indecent photos
A 68-year-old man from Donington-on-Bain accused of raping a child has today (Mon) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.
Roger Faulkner also faces six other matters of sexual assault – all against the same girl, who was aged under-13 at the time and can not be named.
The Lincolnite welcomes your views. All comments are reactively-moderated and must obey the house rules. Please stay on topic and be respectful of other readers.