Lincolnshire’s Ross Edgley races against Sir Chris Hoy for ocean preservation

From Grantham to Isle of Skye: Ross Edgley in unique race

World Oceans Day, Lincolnshire’s own long-distance swimmer and environmental enthusiast, Ross Edgley, threw down the gauntlet against Sir Chris Hoy, the incredibly successful Olympic cyclist from Scotland.

Their challenge? The inaugural ‘Race for the Sea’. This intense contest played out in Loch Harport, a stunning coastal location on the Isle of Skye, with the finish line set at the Talisker Distillery.