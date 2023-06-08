Committee grants licence to driver convicted of assaulting emergency worker

A private hire driver applicant, previously convicted for assaulting an emergency worker, has secured a licence from the City of Lincoln Council’s Hackney Carriage and Private Hire Licensing Sub-Committee.

The decision, made during an April meeting, came despite the applicant’s failure to disclose his conviction during the application process. Described in the meeting’s minutes as “honest, calm, and transparent,” the applicant navigated questioning about his conviction with ease.

