Long Sutton housing complex proposal denied amidst overdevelopment worries

Plans to build 56 new homes in Long Sutton have been rejected by South Holland District Council’s Planning Committee, who raised concerns about overdevelopment.

The proposal by developer Strinder Homes (SPV2) Ltd for a housing complex on land at the northern edge of Long Sutton was turned down on Wednesday.

Strinder Homes argued that the site was well-connected to the town, with the school, medical centre, and shops within a short walking distance. They claimed that the development would provide quality housing and contribute to the district’s five-year housing land supply.

