Lord Kakkar to succeed Lord Adebowale as University of Lincoln Chancellor
The University of Lincoln is preparing to welcome its third Chancellor, the distinguished surgeon, scientist, and crossbench member of the House of Lords, Lord Ajay Kakkar. He will succeed Lord Victor Adebowale, who, after serving the university for nearly 15 years, announced his intention to step down last year.
The installation of Lord Kakkar is scheduled for September, prior to the University’s graduation ceremonies at the esteemed Lincoln Cathedral.
