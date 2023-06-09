Lord Kakkar to succeed Lord Adebowale as University of Lincoln Chancellor

The Lincoln Dragon Boat Race, a fun-filled date in the city’s event calendar, is now just one week away. Slated for Saturday, 17th June, this colourful spectacle along the Brayford Waterfront typically attracts hundreds of competitors and spectators.

This year, the event raises funds for Lincolnshire’s first responders, LIVES, and almost 20 teams, including headliners Freedom FSM, National Grid, and UK Expert Medical, have already committed to participating.

Joining them will be several other local organisations from across Lincolnshire, adding to the day’s vibrant atmosphere. With no prior experience needed, teams are called on to bring nothing but their most enthusiastic team spirit.

Racing begins at 11am, with final races from 3.30pm. Winners will be announced on the day.

In addition to the boat races, there’ll be a plethora of family-friendly activities, as well as food and drink stalls lining the Brayford Waterfront. Teams are further encouraged to contribute to the fundraising efforts for LIVES.

