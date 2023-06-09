Man charged with manslaughter after beloved Lincoln grandad’s death

Krystian Skowronski, a 32-year-old Lincoln resident of Gaunt Street, has been formally charged in relation to the death of 66-year-old Philip Woods on the night of 5 June.

Following a swift yet meticulous investigation, involving the study of CCTV and mobile phone footage, social media evidence, and forensic analyses, Skowronski has been charged with manslaughter and affray.

