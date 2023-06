Street cordoned off for several hours

A man has been arrested after a rooftop stand-off at Lincoln’s YMCA, where he was spotted ‘throwing tiles’.

Lincolnshire Police responded to a call at 10.10pm last night (June 13), regarding an individual causing a disturbance on the roof of the YMCA building on St Rumbold Street.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite