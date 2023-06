The road was closed for over three-and-a-half hours

A motorbike rider was taken to hospital for treatment after a crash near Gainsborough.

Lincolnshire Police responded to the single-vehicle incident near Padmoor Lane in Upton at approximately 4.40pm on Thursday, June 29. The road was closed for over three-and-a-half hours.

