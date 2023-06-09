Ombudsman orders Lincolnshire council to pay and apologise for travel support failings
Council’s poor communication with mother leads to injustice
Lincolnshire County Council has been ordered to pay compensation and apologise after mishandling a mother’s request for additional education travel support for her temporarily disabled child.
The anonymised Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman’s investigation revealed a series of miscommunications and delays on the part of the council, which led to the child, referred to as Y, missing out on some education.
