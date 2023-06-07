Peter Hickman continues to cement legacy with 10th Isle of Man TT victory

The legendary racer further etches his name in history with a stunning 10th TT triumph

Louth’s motorbike master Peter Hickman displayed his unrivalled prowess once again, capturing his 10th victory at the prestigious Isle of Man TT with a remarkable fourth consecutive win in the Superstock class.

The three-lap race on Monday witnessed an exhilarating showdown, as Hickman, 36, showcased his expertise and outpaced his rival, Michael Dunlop, by an impressive 23 seconds aboard his FHO Racing BMW.

