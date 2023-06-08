🚴‍♂️🏊‍♂️ Race for the Sea: Grantham adventurer faces cycling legend Chris Hoy in unique showdown

In celebration of World Ocean Day, Ross Edgley, a long-distance swimmer and dedicated environmentalist from Grantham, will take on a never-before-attempted challenge – the ‘Race For The Sea’.

The unique race on Thursday, June 8 will test speed and endurance as Ross swims across the wild waters of Loch Harport on the Isle of Skye, Scotland. Chris Hoy, one of the most successful British cyclists in Olympic history, will cycle across the rugged outskirts of the loch.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite