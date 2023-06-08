Lincolnshire’s ambulance service turns the tide on performance
From rising delays to improved performance
East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust has reported a marked improvement in its Lincolnshire division’s performance. This development follows concerns raised in October 2022 about escalating ambulance delays.
A report due for review by Lincolnshire County Council’s Health Scrutiny Committee next Wednesday reveals significant progress since the division’s last appearance before the councillors.
