Kieron Smythe marked his debut with a hat-trick of tries as Lincolnshire Lions secured a historic first ever win with a 66–18 victory at Sherwood Wolf Hunt.

The recently formed Lions were defeated 62-24 in their first ever match at home against Leamington Royals, but they bounced back in style at the weekend.

