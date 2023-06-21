Saviour sought: Will a third-party rescue Deepings Leisure Centre?

Shared use with The Deepings School encouraged in proposal

Lincolnshire County Council is offering a lifeline to the Deepings Leisure Centre by inviting third-party takeover proposals, but has warned it could face demolition.

The County Council’s executive will present this plan on July 4, aiming to secure a party that can present a sustainable and viable business case for refurbishing and running the site.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite