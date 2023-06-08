Shopping trolley fines success under scrutiny despite £200k revenue

A scheme launched by West Lindsey District Council, charging supermarkets for the recovery of abandoned shopping trolleys, has amassed over £200,000 in the past five years.

Despite its financial success, the scheme has drawn criticism from the newly-elected council leader, Councillor Trevor Young, who questioned its effectiveness. The scheme, initiated in 2018 in response to a surge in abandoned trolleys in Gainsborough, invoices supermarkets for unclaimed trolleys after a six-week period.

