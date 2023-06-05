Skydiver killer and child sex offender among criminals jailed in May

A round-up of the cases from May

A skydiving instructor who killed his girlfriend and a man charged with a string of child sex offences were among those put behind bars in Greater Lincolnshire in May.

There was also a case dealt with by the National Crime Agency with a link to Lincolnshire after three men were jailed over a plot to fly four Albanian illegal immigrants into the UK.

Our court reporters cover the biggest cases heard in our region every day. Here's a round up of signifiant cases resulting in prison sentences in May 2023.

Ashley Kemp

Skydiving instructor Ashley Kemp, 55, was jailed for life after being found guilty of the murder of his girlfriend Clair Armstrong, 50. Kemp was given a life sentence with a minimum term of 19 years before he is eligible for parole.

Christopher Beach and Thomas Sharlotte

A duo forced entry into a Grimsby flat, one armed with a knife and wearing a Thanos Supervillain mask, and they were put behind bars for a combined total of 13 years. Christopher Beach, 42, was jailed for seven-and-a-half years, and Thomas Sharlotte, 30, was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison.

Kevin Clarke

Kevin Clarke, 38, was jailed for six years over child sex offences in Skegness. Clarke pleaded guilty to nine charges which relate to offences that happened in the Lincolnshire town.

Chris Toynton

Former long-time Spalding United chairman Chris Toynton was jailed for four-and-a-half years for his part in running a £3.9million ‘get rich quick’ scheme. In all, 184 people made a total loss of £2,397,002, Lincoln Crown Court heard during a seven-week trial.

Toynton’s co-defendant Ross Gibson was sentenced to 53 months for fraud and carrying out regulated activities while not qualified.

Martin Fry

Martin Fry, 58, was sent back to jail after indecent images of children were found during a visit to his Bardney home. A forensic examination revealed 4,874 indecent images of children.

He had previously served a six-year prison sentence for abducting and sexually assaulting a young girl. He was also sentenced to four years for possession and making indecent images of children.

Jonathon Bratley & Richard Smelt

Scunthorpe men Jonathon Bratley, 33, and Richard Smelt, 31, threw a woman from a van they were trying to steal in a ‘senseless’ theft. Smelt was sentenced to three years in prison and Bratley was jailed for one year and eight months.

Toby Dawson

Former Spalding man Toby Dawson, 25, was jailed for 26 months after bombarding his teenage victim with hundreds of calls and texts, and making her believe that he had disclosed an intimate video to her family.

Charlie Carter

Prolific shoplifter Charlie Carter, 24, stole hundreds of pounds of goods from shops in Grantham and was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison.

Lincoln teen jailed

A 14-year-old boy, whose identity is protected by law, was handed a two-month custodial sentence due to his persistent defiance of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Trio jailed over botched people smuggling attempt

Three men were jailed over a plot to fly four Albanian illegal immigrants into the UK using a six-seater plane rented from an airfield in Lincolnshire.

After a National Crime Agency investigation, Richard Styles, 53, from Hertfordshire was sentenced to seven years in prison. Silvano Turchet was jailed for seven-and-a-half years and Vijayakumar Sivakumar for four-and-a-half years.

