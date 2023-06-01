Sleaford MP welcomes government crackdown on children vaping
It is a cause the MP has been vocal about
A new government initiative to clamp down on children using vape products has been welcomed by a Lincolnshire MP, who fears they are “exploding” in popularity amongst young people.
Dr Caroline Johnson, Member of Parliament for Sleaford & North Hykeham backs new government steps to crack down on loopholes within the vaping industry which can offer free samples to children.
Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.