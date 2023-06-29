Sleaford school forced to swap smoke detectors as vaping triggers alarms

One in four students regularly vape, she said

A Lincolnshire school is being compelled to replace smoke detectors with heat sensors to prevent alarms from being triggered by students vaping during lessons and exams.

This information was presented to the Health and Social Care Committee on June 28, which also heard that headteachers are finding it necessary to supervise toilets due to the increasing number of students using e-cigarettes.

