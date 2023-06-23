South Kesteven council contemplates turning off streetlights overnight
Saving an estimated £34,000 annually
South Kesteven District Council is considering an overnight switch-off of streetlights, a move that could potentially save an estimated £34,000 annually.
During a meeting on Thursday, the council’s Finance and Economic Overview and Scrutiny Committee members endorsed a plan to retrofit around 3,000 streetlamps across the district with energy-efficient LED units.
However, in light of escalating energy costs which have extended the timeline to realise savings, some members suggested it might be beneficial to turn off the lamps during the early morning hours.
