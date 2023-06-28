Spalding United could be thrown lifeline if council offers lease for ground

Move could pave the way for the football clubs’s growth

Spalding United has welcomed a report that could eventually lead to them leasing the Sir Halley Stewart Playing Field.

South Holland District Council is currently considering whether to find a suitable tenant for the field, which could allow the club to avoid demotion and continue playing at the ground. A report is due before its Performance Monitoring Panel next Tuesday, with a final decision expected at a later full council meeting.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite.