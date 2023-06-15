Upskilling prisoners: Willmott Dixon’s Drylining Academy opens at HMP Lincoln

Academy aims to equip prisoners with construction skills for post-release employment

Willmott Dixon has unveiled its first Drylining Academy at HMP Lincoln, a pioneering initiative aimed at equipping prisoners with employable skills for their life post-incarceration.

In collaboration with local supply chain partners, Willmott Dixon has successfully launched the academy, celebrating the completion of the first group of learners this month.

