Wedding Pop-posal: A nervous but exciting birthday for Lincoln man
Congratulations Mohamed and Katazyna!
Mohamed, a Lincoln resident, has shared his mix of excitement and nerves after proposing to his girlfriend, Katazyna, during an unforgettable birthday celebration in Popworld’s smoking area.
Despite their relationship being relatively new, Mohamed told The Lincolnite that he feels a deep connection with Katazyna. “We are both glad we found each other,” he said.
