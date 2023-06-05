Great Coastal Railway Journeys: BBC show brings Michael Portillo to Grimsby
Offshore wind, the world’s smallest pub and swimming in the Humber
Grimsby and Cleethorpes were the star attraction of BBC Two’s Great Coastal Railway Journeys, with Michael Portillo visiting the beautiful North East Lincolnshire coast.
Season two, episode ten of Great Coastal Railway Journeys aired on BBC Two on June 2 – with the show’s host Michael Portillo continuing his pilgrimage along Britain’s scenic and historic coastline.
Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.