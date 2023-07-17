🏊‍♂️ “Brutal” heatwave cuts short Grantham adventurer’s world record attempt

Grantham adventurer Ross Edgley was forced to end his world record attempt for the longest continuous swim in tideless water due to heat stroke and medical concerns.

In September 2022, Ross persevered for 52 hours and 39 minutes in Scotland’s Loch Ness, but had to stop his record challenge a day early due to needing urgent medical attention, ending up in hospital getting Cellulitis. His second attempt at the record took place in the serene Lake Trasimeno in Italy’s Umbria region last week, where he had hoped to cover a target distance of 171km.

