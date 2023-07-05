2 mins ago

Aldi pushes forward with plans for new Bourne store despite local opposition

Creating around 40 full-time jobs
A vision of what the Aldi store in Bourne could look like | Image: South Kesteven District Council
By Local Democracy Reporter

Budget supermarket giant Aldi remains undeterred by local opposition as it forges ahead with ambitious plans to build a new store in Bourne.

Following a period of consultation that stirred debate within the town, the company has now submitted comprehensive plans to South Kesteven District Council for a new branch on land north of West Road.

