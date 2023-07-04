2 mins ago

Alford villagers unable to visit graves after landowners block access to church

Villagers appeal to council to intervene quickly
The new owners of Well Vale Hall are allegedly preventing people from accessing the church through this entrance. | Image: Google Streetview

Angry village residents have found themselves blocked from accessing their local graveyard and church by the new proprietors of Well Vale Hall near Alford.

The owners have erected locked gates, effectively denying villagers access to St. Margaret’s Church, a place of worship and community memory. Two families have been waiting to fix memorial headstones to the graves of their loved ones, and an elderly man has been unable to fulfil his late wife’s wishes to have her ashes interred next to a relative in the churchyard.

