Magical Disney experience for young Grimsby girl battling cancer

She continues to smile despite difficult battles

A courageous five-year-old girl from Grimsby who was diagnosed with kidney cancer as a baby has just lived her dream of a magical Disney getaway.

Diagnosed with a Wilms’ tumour in May 2018, a type of kidney cancer that primarily affects young children, Clara Charlton discovered her love for Disney films while enduring a series of harsh treatments.

