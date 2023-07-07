Ban on Ashby Ville swimming likely two years after teenager’s death

A ban on open-water swimming at the Ashby Ville Nature Reserve is being sought by North Lincolnshire Council, two years after a teenager drowned there.

Earlier this year, a proposal to ban all open-water swimming in the county was knocked back when a large majority of residents opposed it during a public consultation. Now, the council is seeking to introduce bans at specific sites instead.

