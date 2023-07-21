By-elections show voters “not persuaded by Labour”, Grimsby MP says

The Conservatives lost two of the three seats at these by-elections

Great Grimsby’s Conservative MP has said Thursday’s by-election results show that the public “are not persuaded by Labour”, but urged her party to continue listening to the concerns of constituents.

On Thursday evening, by-elections were held in three constituencies – Selby & Ainsty, Uxbridge & South Ruislip, and Somerton & Frome – all Conservative seats from the 2019 General Election.

