1 min ago

Carbon capture in the UK: Unpacking the Viking CCS project and its implications

Theddlethorpe residents voice concerns over CCS project
The route the Viking CCS network would take if plans continue to move forward.

Plans are underway to construct a new pipeline from Theddlethorpe to Immingham as part of a significant Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project. But what exactly is carbon capture?

The Viking CCS project, spearheaded by Harbour Energy, has recently received Track 2 status from the UK government. This status, seen by the government as a recognition of the project’s national importance, places it onto a fast-track planning process.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite.