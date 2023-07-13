Caught on CCTV: Thieves steal truck from Home Farm Dairy

Keys to machinery and tools were also stolen

Three people have been caught on CCTV breaking into Home Farm Dairy to steal a truck, tools and keys to machinery from the site famed for its raw milk dispenser kiosk.

The incident happened overnight on Wednesday, July 12 and into the early hours of Thursday, July 13 at Home Farm Dairy – situated just north of Caenby Corner roundabout.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.