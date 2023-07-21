Could Louth’s parklets be heading to the seaside? Council ponders new location

Where would you like to see them?

Several locations are being considered for the relocation of Louth’s controversial £62,000 parklets.

They were removed from the town eight months ago after a poor reception which saw public criticism and vandalism. The parklets were part of Lincolnshire County Council’s Active Travel Scheme, an initiative aimed at improving pedestrian and cycle access in the town and promoting healthier living.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite.