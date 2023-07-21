1 min ago

Iconic Skegness nightclub set to reopen as late-night cocktail bar

Reviving the well-known establishment after more than five years
LA Cafe on Grand Parade, Skegness | Photo: Google Streetview
By Local Democracy Reporter

A popular nightclub in Skegness, shuttered for over five years, is poised to relaunch as a late-night cocktail bar before the year ends.

LA Cafe on Grand Parade said goodbye to its patrons in May 2018, following a successful run of over a decade. Now, under new ownership by Mirch (2022) Limited, plans are in motion to rejuvenate this well-known establishment.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.