Iconic Skegness nightclub set to reopen as late-night cocktail bar

Reviving the well-known establishment after more than five years

A popular nightclub in Skegness, shuttered for over five years, is poised to relaunch as a late-night cocktail bar before the year ends.

LA Cafe on Grand Parade said goodbye to its patrons in May 2018, following a successful run of over a decade. Now, under new ownership by Mirch (2022) Limited, plans are in motion to rejuvenate this well-known establishment.

