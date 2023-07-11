Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards – Deadline extended

Stonebow Media is pleased to announce that the nomination deadline for the Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards has been extended to midnight on Sunday, 16th July. This extension comes in response to the overwhelming interest and enthusiasm that the awards have received from the Lincolnshire community.

The Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards celebrate the outstanding contributions of individuals and businesses to the tourism industry in Lincolnshire. The awards cover a broad spectrum of categories, including B&B and Guest House of the Year, Hotel of the Year, and Pub of the Year.

