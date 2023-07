Plans to build 120 new homes at the former Hykeham Quarry have resurfaced, garnering further local opposition.

The proposals from cement supplier Cemex UK seek to convert the land off Heron Walk into a residential development, which could deter anti-social behaviour in the area.

The owners of Doddington Hall have been in discussions with Cemex about how to increase biodiversity if it goes ahead, but aren’t an applicant for the scheme.

