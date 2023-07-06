F1 star George Russell flies in Typhoon at RAF Coningsby

Need for Speed: Celebrating British heritage ahead of the Grand Prix at Silverstone

The Typhoon Display Team at RAF Coningsby had a special visitor in the cockpit this week, in the form of British Formula 1 star George Russell.

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 star came to RAF Coningsby ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday, July 9, and he was treated to a flight in one of the world famous Typhoon jets.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.