Family of man who drowned in River Witham call for safety improvements
Fuelled by family heartbreak, Danielle wants real change
The sister of a man who tragically lost his life after being found in the River Witham in Lincoln five years ago has set up a petition calling for safety fencing around open waters in the area.
Her brother Mike Hull, 25, was found dead by underwater search investigators at the River Witham on January 22, 2018.
