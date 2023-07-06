Former Bailgate restaurant to be turned into houses

A former Bailgate restaurant could become houses under proposals submitted to the City of Lincoln Council.

The building once housed the popular Ole Ole Tapas Bar and most recently the Marrakesh Mediterranean Food bar and restaurant, but has been vacant since late 2022. If approved, Christopher Mason’s application will see 32-33 Bailgate transformed into two dwelling houses.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite.