In Pictures: King Charles’ visit to the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight

His Majesty stopped at RAF Coningsby during his Lincolnshire tour
His Majesty the King visits RAF Coningsby and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight to meet veterans, and serving personnel on Station who took part in HM’s Birthday Flypast on June 17th | Photo: Crown Copyright

His Majesty King Charles made a momentous visit to RAF Coningsby yesterday, where he met distinguished Second World War veterans and their present-day counterparts in the RAF’s Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

18 veterans, ranging from the ages of 98 to 102, warmly receiving His Majesty’s presence. 

