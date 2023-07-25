In Pictures: King Charles’ visit to the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight

His Majesty stopped at RAF Coningsby during his Lincolnshire tour

His Majesty King Charles made a momentous visit to RAF Coningsby yesterday, where he met distinguished Second World War veterans and their present-day counterparts in the RAF’s Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

18 veterans, ranging from the ages of 98 to 102, warmly receiving His Majesty’s presence.

