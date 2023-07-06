Invest East Lindsey faces further scrutiny over governance concerns
Audit report reveals ‘serious weakness’ in governance
Invest East Lindsey, an arms-length company wholly owned by East Lindsey District Council, is once again under scrutiny.
Councillors have called for a more in-depth investigation into its operations and governance during a recent Audit and Governance Committee meeting on Wednesday. It follows an internal audit report that highlighted a “serious weakness” in governance.
