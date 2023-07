A man charged with the murder of Holly Bramley following the discovery of body parts in a village near Lincoln has today (Wed) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

Nicholas Metson, 27, of Shuttleworth House, Lincoln, is charged with the murder of his former partner, 26-year-old Holly Bramley, (latterly Metson).

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite