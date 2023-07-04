Lincolnshire’s solar dilemma: Give up 1% of land to power every home in the county?

Should Lincolnshire sacrifice just over 1% of its land for solar farms to guarantee renewable energy which could power the equivalent of every home in the county?

That’s the question facing leaders as 12 major applications loom.

Together, the proposals would cover the same area as 62 of London’s Hyde Park, which works out to 9109 hectares – or 1.3% of the total land across the county.

