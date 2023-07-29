Looking back at transformation of Lincoln’s bus station into £30m transport hub
A glance through the archives
Lincoln’s Central Bus Station opened over five years ago and a glance through the archives shows the significant transformation it went through.
The former bus station on Melville Street in Lincoln was demolished after contractors began to tear down the old structure in November 2016. It was replaced with a modern £30m transport hub.
Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite