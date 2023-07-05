Memorial to Guy Gibson’s dog will remain at RAF Scampton
A landmark decision from West Lindsey District Council
After an extensive planning process, West Lindsey District Council has made the decision to keep the memorial dedicated to Guy Gibson’s dog at RAF Scampton.
In one of the most controversial planning application debates of recent years, members of the council’s Planning Committee firmly believed that relocating the grave of the black Labrador would diminish the historical significance tied to the former Dambusters base.