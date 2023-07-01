Murderer and cocaine-smuggling lorry driver among criminals jailed in June

A murderer and a drug-smuggling lorry driver were among those put behind bars in Greater Lincolnshire in June.

There was also a case dealt with by Norfolk Constabulary with a local link – a man was sentenced for killing three members of a Lincolnshire family in a head-on collision.

Meanwhile, Grantham man Martin Hart, 39, who was initally serving a sentence for conspiracy to supply drugs, was returned to prsion after being arrested on June 7. He was wanted on recall to prison for breaching his license conditions.

Our court reporters cover the biggest cases heard in our region every day. Here’s a round up of signifiant cases resulting in prison sentences in June 2023.

Richard Lee Norris

Skegness man Richard Lee Norris, 54, was jailed for life and will serve a minimum of 27 years in prison for stabbing a sleeping man to death. Norris was found guilty of the death of Marcus Tott, 47, after an eight day trial.

Darryl Sellars

Lorry driver Darryl Sellars, who is from Crowle near Scunthorpe, was jailed for 13-and-a-half years for his involvement in an ambitious cocaine smuggling plot orchestrated by an organised crime group.

Aurelijus Cielevicius

Norfolk man Aurelijus Cielevicius, 39, who took a cocktail of drugs and killed three people from a Lincolnshire family in a head-on collision, was jailed for 10-and-a-half years.

Mark Stead

Business director Mark Stead and his accomplices, including his wife, were sentenced to time behind bars for orchestrating a tax fraud scheme that amounted to over £7million.

Stead, 49, from Croxton, near Ulceby, was jailed for six years. His brother, David Stead, 61, received a two-and-a-half-year sentence for his involvement in the fraud.

Jennifer Everett, 44, Stead’s wife, and Denise Milestone, 61, his personal assistant, were each jailed for 18 months. Benjamin Wragg, 32, was given a two-year sentence.

Callum Robinson

Lincoln man Callum Robinson, 31, admitted selling cocaine and cannabis after his Audi was stopped twice by police. He was jailed for three years and five months.

Steven Caldwell

Steven Caldwell, 49, set fire to a convenience store full of people in Grimsby in an unprovoked attack and has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Brady Lee Shaw

Brady Lee Shaw, 41, was jailed for three years after pleading guilty to three offences of burglary which took place in Skegness, Louth, and Essex. He received three years for each offence to run concurrently.

Felikas Grigas

Felikas Grigas, 34, from Boston, was jailed for two years for stabbing a man in the stomach after he was sprayed with deodrant.

Fred Robinson

Fred Robinson, 26, went to Grantham A&E armed with a baseball bat and a knife following a verbal altercation on the phone with staff. He was jailed for 14 months.

