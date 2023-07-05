New speed limits and waiting restrictions on Lincolnshire roads
Affecting Skegness, Woodhall Spa and Sturton by Stow
Several changes to roads in Skegness, Woodhall Spa and Sturton by Stow are poised to take effect in the coming months.
In response to feedback from the local community, Lincolnshire County Council has decided to introduce new parking restrictions and extend multiple speed limit zones in these areas.
The objective of these alterations is to enhance safety for motorists in Lincolnshire by mitigating the risks associated with blind bends and speeding vehicles.
Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite.