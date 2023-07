Over £200,000 has been paid out as compensation in the last three years to Humberside Fire and Rescue Service firefighters who have suffered injury or illness.

There have been nine instances of compensation payouts to a Humberside Fire and Rescue firefighter in the past three-and-a-half years. Amounts ranged from as low as £205 to £114,826. The compensation payouts add up to just under £220,000.