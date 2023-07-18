Plans to build major 250-home development in Grantham unveiled
Addressing the need for affordable housing
Plans to build a major housing development in Grantham consisting of 250 new homes have been submitted to South Kesteven District Council.
According to documents from developer Bloor Homes, the new residential estate will be located on land south of Somerby Hill/Bridge End Road and will feature a broad mix of different property types to cater to diverse needs.
