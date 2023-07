Rated ‘Good’ in four categories, but ‘Quality of Education’ let it down

The headteacher of a Lincoln school has vowed to take action after an overall ‘Requires improvement’ rating from Ofsted.

The Priory City of Lincoln Academy, located on Skellingthorpe Road, is part of The Priory Federation of Academies.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite